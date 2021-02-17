Amazon, Big 5 Publishers Hit With E-Book Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. was once again hit with a proposed class action Wednesday accusing it of scheming with five book publishers to prevent "competitive pricing" that resulted in consumers overpaying for e-books not purchased on Amazon's website, after two other antitrust lawsuits were filed in the same New York federal court last month. Arizona residents Jeffrey and Susan Cook accused the tech giant and the "Big Five" book publishers — HarperCollins Publishers LLC., Simon & Schuster Inc., Macmillan Publishing Group LLC, Hachette Book Group and Penguin Random House LLC — of violating the Sherman Act. The Cooks' proposed class action, much like...

