Apple, Ky. AG Rip Class Attys' $87M Fee Bid In IPhone Deal

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- Apple and the Kentucky attorney general joined objectors in urging a California federal judge Wednesday to reject class counsel's $87.7 million fee bid for cutting a $310 million deal resolving claims over slowed iPhones, slamming it for being millions above the benchmark and padded by unsupported rates. During a three-hour hearing, Christopher Chorba of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, counsel for Apple, argued that awarding the fee request would set a "very bad precedent" because class counsel overlitigated the case and shouldn't be awarded for its conduct. He also said it would result in a net reduction of between $19 and...

