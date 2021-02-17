N. Korean Programmers Charged With Global Cyberattacks

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against three North Korean computer programmers who prosecutors say tried to steal more than $1 billion from financial institutions and companies as part of a series of global cyberattacks allegedly orchestrated by the North Korean military. An indictment unsealed in California federal court alleges that Jon Chang Hyok, 31, Kim Il, 27, and Park Jin Hyok, 36, worked together to carry out destructive cyberattacks including the 2014 hack into Sony Pictures, the 2016 theft of $81 million from a bank in Bangladesh and the 2017 "WannaCry" virus that froze hundreds of thousands of computers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS