Facebook Pulls News Sharing In Australia Over Media Law

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Facebook said on Wednesday that it will stop letting users in Australia share news rather than acquiesce to a proposed law designed to help media organizations in the country better negotiate with technology platforms. Even as Google continues cutting deals to pay for content, Facebook said in a blog post that it will restrict publishers and users in Australia from sharing news content produced by domestic and international outlets. The move makes good on the social network's late August threat to resist the proposed News Media Bargaining Code. Among other things, the code would allow news businesses that are unable to reach deals with Facebook or Google over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS