Judge Asks DOJ To Probe Misconduct In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge concluded Wednesday that federal prosecutors didn't knowingly withhold potentially exculpatory evidence in a now-dismissed case accusing a businessman of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran but urged the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate prosecutorial misconduct in the case.

The delayed disclosure of evidence in the government's case against Iranian entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad resulted in a vacated guilty verdict and prompted the judge to issue a blistering critique of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's conduct in the matter.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in...

