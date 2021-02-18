United Tells 7th Circ. Military Leave Suit Threatens Airlines

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- United Airlines pressed the Seventh Circuit to take an en banc look at a pilot's revived military leave suit, saying a panel adopted a "sudden and dramatic" new take on federal law when it gave the proposed class action a green light. United Airlines Inc.'s Wednesday petition asked the appellate court to reconsider a unanimous Feb. 3 ruling that reversed a trial court and breathed new life into a suit claiming the airline violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by failing to pay workers for short stints of military time, despite paying employees for time off due to...

