Justices Should Weigh In On FCA Objective Falsity Standard

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- In its conference on Feb. 19, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to consider two pending petitions for certiorari that could resolve a critical but deeply disputed issue that impacts both the False Claims Act and health care law. The cert petitions in those cases — U.S. v. Care Alternatives,[1] and Winter v. Gardens Regional Hospital & Medical Center[2] — ask the court to determine when an expert opinion can be sufficient for a plaintiff to prove that a government contractor's claim for payment is false or fraudulent. This article suggests that the Supreme Court should grant certiorari in the Care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS