Judge Koh Doubts Google's Bid To End Chrome Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:00 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Thursday appeared skeptical of Google's argument that a proposed class of Chrome browser users consented to Google's website tracking and can't proceed with their privacy claims, saying repeatedly that Google's terms of service "specifically excludes" its privacy policy. During an hourslong California federal court hearing via Zoom, Judge Koh read Google's terms of service aloud and asked Google's counsel, Andrew Schapiro and Stephen Broome of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan LLP, why the terms demonstrate that users have also agreed to the privacy policy. Schapiro replied that the users' own allegations say they're bound by...

