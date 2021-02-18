Feds Say Former Mashpee Chair Can't Cut Extortion Counts

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- Former Mashpee Wampanoag chair Cedric Cromwell should not be able to trim extortion and conspiracy counts from his bribery case stemming from a multimillion-dollar Massachusetts casino contract, federal prosecutors say. Cromwell's recent effort to duck five of 10 counts in the U.S. government's indictment related to payments and gifts he allegedly received from the owner of a Rhode Island architecture firm is flimsy, prosecutors claimed in a Wednesday federal court filing, in part because he relied on irrelevant case law regarding political donations. The Nov. 2020 indictment against Cromwell and design firm head David DeQuattro alleges that the payments at issue,...

