7th Circ. Military Leave Stance May Prompt More Class Suits

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 2:54 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit's recent ruling that employers may have to pay people who miss work due to military obligations opens the door to a wave of class actions nationwide targeting the legality of companies' service member leave policies, experts say. A three-judge Seventh Circuit panel on Feb. 3 revived a proposed class action by Eric White, a United Airlines pilot who is also a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. White alleged that United violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by not paying regular wages to workers like himself who took short-term military leave, or crediting that...

