Big Tech Groups Sue To Halt Md. Digital Ad Tax

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Maryland's new tax on digital advertising sold by large online companies is unlawful, deeply flawed and punitive, and must never be allowed to take effect, four trade associations representing big technology companies said Thursday in federal district court. Trade associations told a federal district court Thursday that Maryland's recently passed law that taxes digital advertising is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) The suit seeking an injunction against the tax on big online companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.com was widely expected — attorneys have warned for more than a year that it would be challenged if passed. According to the...

