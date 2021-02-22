Justices Won't Take Up Amazon Driver Arbitration Case

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:41 AM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Monday refused Amazon's request to review a Ninth Circuit decision that found the company's delivery drivers can pursue misclassification claims in court because they fit the definition of transportation workers who are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. Amazon had urged the justices to take up the August ruling by a Ninth Circuit panel, in which the majority said the e-commerce giant's delivery drivers are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they only make deliveries in one state. The 2-1 ruling last year came as a blow to Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc., which had...

