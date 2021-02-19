Ex-Eaze CEO Cops To Fraud In Marijuana Payments Case

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:23 PM EST) -- The former CEO of cannabis company Eaze pled guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy in Manhattan federal court Friday, admitting he worked with others to mask more than $100 million worth of credit card marijuana purchases so banks would clear them. James Patterson, 41, of Los Angeles, was added as a defendant Friday to a case in which two businessmen were implicated in a money laundering scheme. He pled guilty the same day, admitting to working with the co-defendants to hide the true nature of the purchases because he "understood that if banks were aware of the nature of...

