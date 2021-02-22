Streaming Radio Service Fights Warner, Sony Over Copyrights

Law360, London (February 22, 2021, 8:24 PM GMT) -- A U.S. audio streaming platform urged a skeptical appeals court Monday to rule that it isn't infringing Warner's and Sony's musical copyrights by providing U.K. users with links to foreign radio stations, arguing its service is similar to a search engine. Connecting users to radio station stream hyperlinks is not significantly different from the services provided by commercial search engines, TuneIn Inc.'s lawyer, Robert Howe QC of Blackstone Chambers, told the Court of Appeal. "They [both] enable the public to navigate content that they wish to find on the internet," Howe said. Any major search engine is likely to have a...

