Biz Interruption Insurance Considerations After Texas Storms

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- When warmer weather finally returns to Texas and neighboring states, homes and businesses hope to see electricity and other essential utility services restored and human suffering relieved. But even after the lights come back on, many businesses will have lost millions of dollars in revenue from winter storms and rolling blackouts over the past week. Still others will have incurred substantial expense to maintain operations and prevent damage to insured property. Businesses, who have lost income or sustained property damage or extra expense from days of snow and utility interruptions, should determine whether commercial business interruption and related coverages may compensate...

