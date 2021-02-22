2nd Circ. Backs NY's $225M Award Against Seneca Nation

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday rejected the Seneca Nation of Indians' bid to overturn a $225 million award issued to the state of New York in a gambling compact dispute, saying an arbitration panel didn't flout the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by not letting the federal government weigh in on its decision. The federally recognized Seneca Nation had claimed that the arbitration panel's majority violated IGRA with its 2019 ruling that the tribe was on the hook for unpaid casino revenue under its gambling deal with New York, arguing the decision illegally imposed a new payment obligation without seeking approval from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS