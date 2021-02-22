VC-Backed Startups Roblox And Oscar Health Ready Listings

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- Two venture-backed startups moved toward public markets debuts on Monday as insurance platform Oscar Health launched plans for a $1 billion initial public offering and online gaming platform Roblox scheduled March 10 for its direct listing. Oscar Health Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 31 million shares priced between $32 and $34, raising about $1 billion at midpoint. The shares are slated to list on the New York Stock Exchange around March 2, according to the NYSE's website. Roblox Corp. told regulators its shares will begin trading on the NYSE near March 10. Roblox...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS