Knicks Owner Calls Ex-Player's Updated Assault Suit PR Stunt

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- New York Knicks owner James Dolan urged a federal judge Friday not to give former player Charles Oakley another shot at amending his claims that excessive force was used to eject him from a 2017 game, saying the request is part of a "public relations campaign." Oakley's January bid to revise his suit against Dolan and Madison Square Garden Co. should be rejected because it introduces no new information, it wrongly seeks to add Dolan to a time-barred assault and battery claim and it comes too late to be considered made in good faith, among other reasons, Dolan argued. "This frivolous...

