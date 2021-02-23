Facebook, Australia Cut Deal Over News Bargaining Law

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- Facebook said Monday that it would be restoring Australian users' ability to share and post news after it cut a deal with the country's government over its proposed law designed to help media organizations in the country better negotiate with technology platforms. In a statement, the social network said the Australian government had "agreed to a number of changes and guarantees" after discussions with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. The changes addressed Facebook's concerns about "allowing commercial deals" between its platform and publishers, the company said. "As a result of these changes, we can now work to...

