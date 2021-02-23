Delta Says Federal Safety Rules Justify LAX Jet Fuel Dump

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines maintains it had to dump 15,000 gallons of jet fuel before making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport last year because of strict aircraft safety rules, rejecting claims from residents and homeowners along the flight path that it is trying to dodge liability. The airline filed a brief Monday urging U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt to slash trespass, nuisance and conversion claims from a consolidated proposed class action brought by residents and homeowners suing for personal injury and property damage. Delta rebuked what it called "inflammatory" arguments raised by the homeowners, saying it's just trying to...

