9th Circ. Mostly Affirms Virgin Air Workers' $77M Wage Win

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- Federal aviation laws do not preempt California requirements for meal and rest breaks because the Golden State's regulations have no direct implications for safety, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday, upholding most of a $77 million win for flight attendants in a class action against Virgin America Inc. In a published opinion, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel affirmed most of a district court's decision to grant summary judgment in the flight attendants' favor on claims of meal and rest breaks and other violations. The panel rejected Virgin's argument that safety was directly at issue with the California break laws. "This connection is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS