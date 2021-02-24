Airbnb Accused Of Negligence In Atlanta Porch Collapse

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- Airbnb Inc. is accused of negligence in a lawsuit by an Atlanta woman who was injured when a porch at a property rented through Airbnb collapsed and who claims the home-sharing platform had an obligation to make sure the property was safe. In a lawsuit filed in Georgia state court Tuesday, Ravon Poole said Airbnb failed to adopt policies to ensure safety inspections were done on the property, according to the lawsuit. Poole was a guest at a party hosted by renters and was one of several people injured in the porch collapse. In failing to ensure the porch was safe,...

