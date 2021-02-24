Boeing Crash Victims Claim Attys Tried To Poach Clients

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- A committee of attorneys representing plaintiffs suing Boeing Co. in relation to the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash urged an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to sanction two lawyers for actively soliciting the clients of other attorneys working on the case. The plaintiffs' executive committee asked the court to order Manuel von Ribbeck and Monica R.Kelly Wood-Prince of Chicago law firm Ribbeck Law Chartered to explain why they shouldn't be sanctioned, claiming that the pair have sent unsolicited and improper communications to five clients they knew to be represented by Power Rogers LLP and seven clients of Clifford Law Offices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS