Insurer Must Defend Prison Health Care Suits, Ill. Panel Says

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. must defend three proposed class actions against Alabama and Massachusetts correctional departments and their health care providers, an Illinois appellate panel affirmed Tuesday, saying coverage had been triggered by prisoners' request to correct medical and mental health services. A panel of the Illinois Appellate Court's First District said that, although the underlying suits are not seeking monetary compensation, they still assert a potentially covered professional health care services claim against Evanston insureds MHM Correctional Services Inc. and Massachusetts Partnership for Correctional Healthcare LLC because the prisoner plaintiffs are pushing for a staff increase or policy change to give...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS