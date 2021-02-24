7-Eleven Franchisees Can't Appeal Classification Test Ruling

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- 7-Eleven franchise owners can't have the Ninth Circuit weigh in on a California federal court decision that a certain worker classification test applied to them in their suit alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors, a federal judge has ruled, denying their request for an appeal while the case advances. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer denied the franchisees' request for interlocutory review, agreeing with 7-Eleven that the question of which worker classification test applied did not warrant review at this point in the litigation because it was unlikely to impact the case outcome. "The court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS