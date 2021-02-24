Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7-Eleven Franchisees Can't Appeal Classification Test Ruling

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- 7-Eleven franchise owners can't have the Ninth Circuit weigh in on a California federal court decision that a certain worker classification test applied to them in their suit alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors, a federal judge has ruled, denying their request for an appeal while the case advances.

In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer denied the franchisees' request for interlocutory review, agreeing with 7-Eleven that the question of which worker classification test applied did not warrant review at this point in the litigation because it was unlikely to impact the case outcome.

"The court has...

