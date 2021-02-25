Fugitive Radio Broadcaster Turns Himself In After Contempt

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- A radio station owner who was a fugitive from justice avoided racking up fines when he turned himself in to authorities last week, after a California federal court threatened to fine him $10,000 each day he failed to surrender for allegedly not cooperating with a court-appointed receiver. In a Wednesday filing, U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal disclosed that Edward Stolz had turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on Feb. 18 — one day after the judge held him in contempt of court and issued a bench warrant for his arrest for not giving himself up earlier this month....

