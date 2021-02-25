Real Estate Rumors: Foundry, Gannett, United Development

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Foundry Commercial is hoping to build an 823,969-square-foot warehouse in Sunrise, Florida, that would be used by Amazon.com Inc., the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The developer is seeking permission to build the project at a 133.3-acre site at Northwest 44th Street and Northwest 50th Street, and is currently under contract to buy the site for an undisclosed amount from the Sara Louise Deem Trust, according to the report. Gannett Co. has reached a deal to sublease 24,195 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The media company is subleasing floor 23 of 1675 Broadway from CBRE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS