EA Gets 'Loot Box' Gambling Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she'll send to arbitration a proposed class action alleging EA Games illegally lures children into gambling by selling so-called loot boxes, saying there's "lots of room to criticize" EA's "broad" arbitration provisions, "but as far as I'm concerned, they are what they are." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she will grant Electronic Arts Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration and she won't rule on the game maker's pending motion to dismiss a lawsuit launched by Kevin Ramirez in August. "I just don't think I'm the one who makes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS