PwC Paints Whistleblower As Disgruntled Worker At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (February 25, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers' counsel dug into the motives and frustrations of a former employee suing the auditing powerhouse for retaliation, suggesting during cross-examination in a California federal bench trial Thursday that his unfruitful complaints about the firm's auditing integrity to regulators stemmed from his long-brewing resentment over not being promoted. During cross-examination of plaintiff Mauro Botta, who claims superiors at the Big Four accounting behemoth went easy on audits to keep clients happy and fired him for filing a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, PwC's counsel painted a picture of Botta as a foul-mouthed man unsatisfied with his career, bogged...

