Judge Refuses To End Sterigenics' Suit Against Ga. County

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge fleshed out his bench ruling Thursday refusing to allow an Atlanta-area county to shed a sterilization company's suit claiming an unlawful shutdown of its facility would cost it millions, ruling he remains unconvinced by any of the county's reasons for why the suit should be tossed. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II wrote in the order that Cobb County, Georgia's motion to dismiss the suit brought by national sterilization company Sterigenics US LLC fails because the county failed to prove the court lacks jurisdiction over the dispute or that the company would be unable to secure its...

