Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

3 Takeaways From 9th Circ. Virgin Flight Attendants Ruling

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Airlines will face stiffer headwinds navigating various state rules on flight crew hours now that the Ninth Circuit has upheld California's meal and rest break regulations, finding they don't interfere with federal aviation safety regulations and therefore still apply to flight attendants, even those mostly working out-of-state.

Both sides scored partial wins in Tuesday's ruling in a long-running certified class action involving Virgin America. The flight attendants succeeded on a batch of claims, but their win on their meal and rest break claims paves the way for what experts say will be substantial compliance headaches for airlines flying in and out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!