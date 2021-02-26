3 Takeaways From 9th Circ. Virgin Flight Attendants Ruling

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Airlines will face stiffer headwinds navigating various state rules on flight crew hours now that the Ninth Circuit has upheld California's meal and rest break regulations, finding they don't interfere with federal aviation safety regulations and therefore still apply to flight attendants, even those mostly working out-of-state. Both sides scored partial wins in Tuesday's ruling in a long-running certified class action involving Virgin America. The flight attendants succeeded on a batch of claims, but their win on their meal and rest break claims paves the way for what experts say will be substantial compliance headaches for airlines flying in and out...

