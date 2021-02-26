Hotels' Bid For Arbitration Docs Should Be Nixed, Court Hears

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Online travel agency TravelPass is urging a Texas court to nix a bid by a group of hotels it's suing in an antitrust lawsuit for material exchanged during a separate arbitration with Expedia, arguing the hotels shouldn't be permitted to "invade a private arbitration." The hotels — including Marriott and Choice Hotels International Inc., which owns brands like Comfort Inn and Clarion Hotels — had asked the court earlier in February to force TravelPass to turn over the transcripts for depositions given by the travel company's witnesses in the arbitration. They say those transcripts relate to "keyword bidding," which they claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS