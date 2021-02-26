GAO Tosses Protest Over $208M Border Wall Deal

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Fisher Industries' protest over a $208.5 million task order to build a segment of border wall, saying the Army Corps of Engineers wasn't required to give the company the same rating as on a similar deal. The higher ratings given to Fisher unit Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. on what the company called an "almost identical" previous order had not created a standard the Corps was required to follow because different staff had been involved in assessing the proposals for each order, the GAO said in its Jan. 7 ruling, which was released Friday....

