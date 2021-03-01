2nd Circ. Told To Revive $620M Montgomery McCracken Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has been urged to revive a suit seeking $620 million from Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP for allegedly botched efforts to collect toxic tort damages, which a proposed class said belongs in state court. The proposed class led by Stanley Waleski, of Avoca, Pennsylvania, told the circuit Friday that a district court and bankruptcy court had both erred when determining that federal jurisdiction over the case exists, even though the claims had been made by Pennsylvanians against a Pennsylvania firm and with only a tangential connection to the bankruptcy claims themselves. The plaintiffs want to represent a...

