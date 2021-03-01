Chancery Keeps Alive $13B Columbia Pipeline Deal Challenge

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- A stockholder suit seeking damages from Columbia Pipeline Group Inc.'s former CEO and top financial officer for skewing a $13 billion company sale to TransCanada Corp. survived Delaware Chancery Court dismissal arguments on Monday, in an opinion that also retained an aiding and abetting claim against the buyer. In a 124-page decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster rejected arguments that the suit should be tossed based on dismissals of earlier claims in Chancery Court, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York targeting the same deal, and a separate decision upholding the $25.50 deal price in a Delaware...

