10th Circ. Says Court Abused Discretion With Clean Water Act

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit slammed a Colorado federal court Tuesday for abusing its discretion by halting implementation of the Trump administration's narrowed Clean Water Act in Colorado, since the state did not show it would "suffer irreparable injury" without the preliminary injunction. This is one of a slew of suits against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their joint Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which narrowed the types of bodies of water protected under the Clean Water Act and replaced a broader Obama-era definition. The Tenth Circuit order written by Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby Ray Baldock slammed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS