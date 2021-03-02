NY, Calif. Lead 16-State Push For Stronger Ozone Protections

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- A group of 16 state attorneys general say the Trump administration ignored relevant evidence and science when it decided not to strengthen ozone air quality standards last year, and has asked the Biden administration to rethink those policies. In a petition filed Monday, attorneys general for New York, California, Connecticut and 13 other states asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its decision from December to keep the national ambient air quality standards for ozone at 70 parts per billion instead of strengthening the standards to help protect human health. With new medical studies showing that ozone exposure causes greater...

