Aussie Bank Westpac Inks $25M Deal In Rate-Rigging Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Australian bank Westpac has agreed to a $25 million deal settling claims that it conspired with a cabal of banking institutions to rig the price of derivatives based on an Australian foreign exchange benchmark. Tuesday's proposed deal would also compel Westpac, which denied all illegal conduct or wrongdoing, to turn over information related to the alleged price-fixing conspiracy. This would, according to the investors, strengthen cases against Westpac's co-defendants and lead to similarly-structured deals with the accused conspirators. In a memorandum, representatives for the proposed class expressed confidence that the newly announced deal would lead to further victories against defendant banks....

