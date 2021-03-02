Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber, Lyft Drivers Navigate 1st Circ.'s Arbitration Queries

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Uber and Lyft drivers took their battle for employee status to the First Circuit on Tuesday, asking the court to block the companies from using arbitration as an escape hatch from litigation challenging the classification of drivers as independent contractors.

Representing Uber and Lyft drivers in two cases before the three-judge panel, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC argued that the ride-hail drivers are exempt from the companies' arbitration demands due to a special exemption baked into the Federal Arbitration Act for interstate transportation workers.

In the Lyft case, the company is appealing a decision that found its drivers qualified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!