Uber, Lyft Drivers Navigate 1st Circ.'s Arbitration Queries

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- Uber and Lyft drivers took their battle for employee status to the First Circuit on Tuesday, asking the court to block the companies from using arbitration as an escape hatch from litigation challenging the classification of drivers as independent contractors. Representing Uber and Lyft drivers in two cases before the three-judge panel, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC argued that the ride-hail drivers are exempt from the companies' arbitration demands due to a special exemption baked into the Federal Arbitration Act for interstate transportation workers. In the Lyft case, the company is appealing a decision that found its drivers qualified...

