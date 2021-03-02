San Francisco Giants, MLB Hit With TCPA Suit Over Robotexts

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:09 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Giants have been illegally sending robotic marketing text messages in an attempt to stay on their fans' minds as television ratings and game attendance plummet, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in New York federal court. California resident Kristina Lee told the court that the league and team have "flouted" the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and deployed "intrusive marketing strategies." Lee said she's received telemarketing text messages sent using an automatic telephone dialing system without giving the league or team her consent. Lee filed her suit against MLB Advanced Media LP, the league's marketing...

