Bank OZK Loans $189M For Massive Baltimore Project

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Bank OZK has loaned $189 million for a massive mixed-use project on Baltimore's waterfront, according to an announcement Tuesday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for a borrower venture of three firms. The financing to Sagamore Ventures, Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Weller Development Co. is for phase one of Port Covington, a mixed-use project on 235 acres in South Baltimore that will have as much as 18 million square feet when complete. Phase one comprises more than 1 million square feet of space, and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Tuesday that Port Covington will be one of...

