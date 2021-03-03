Real Estate Rumors: Elion, Tocco, Dalfen Industrial

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Elion Partners has picked up a New Jersey industrial property for $29.7 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 1000 Jefferson Ave., a 202,000-square-foot property on 8.6 acres, and the seller is a venture of Seyon Group and Wheelock Street Capital, according to the report. Investors John Tocco and Ricky Beliveau are seeking to build a 21-story residential property in Everett, Massachusetts, that would also include a bar and restaurant, the Boston Business Journal reported on Wednesday. Tocco and Beliveau are seeking to build the project at 114 Spring St., and the project would be Everett's tallest...

