Insurer Seeks $3M Aid In NJ Devils Arena Personal Injury Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- The insurer for Prudential Center says two Liberty Mutual units owe $3 million for the defense of a personal injury lawsuit brought by an electrician's apprentice who fell while pulling wire at the New Jersey Devils' hockey arena, according to a suit in Garden State federal court. Liberty Insurance Corp. and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. said their share of the coverage is capped at $1 million for Devils Arena Entertainment in Nicholas DePhillips' suit under their policies issued to the company he worked for, Mehl Electric Co. Inc., according to the suit. But New York Marine & General Insurance Co. alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS