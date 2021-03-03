DraftKings Settles MDL For $720K Plus $7M In Site Credit

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- Daily fantasy sports site DraftKings Inc. on Wednesday settled its part of a multidistrict lawsuit filed by players who accused the platform of running an illegal gambling enterprise, agreeing to pay $720,000 plus more than $7 million in site credit while taking steps to curb compulsive playing. The deal ends the Boston-based website's involvement in a suit led by attorneys from Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, Jones Ward PLC and Kantrowitz Goldhamer & Graifman PC, who, along with liaison counsel Todd & Weld LLP, stand to make $2 million in fees and expenses for their work on the case. According to the agreement,...

