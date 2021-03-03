5th Circ. Expresses Doubt Over Petrobras Fraud Dismissal

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel questioned Wednesday whether a Texas federal judge wrongly relied on newspaper articles about a larger anti-corruption sweep in Brazil to pinpoint when Petrobras America knew or should have known Samsung Heavy Industries used bribes to secure a lucrative construction contract. U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod expressed concern over Southern District of Texas Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal's use of October 2014 news reports regarding an unrelated bribery and money laundering scheme to establish when the clock started for Petrobras America Inc. to bring its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and state-law fraud claims against Samsung...

