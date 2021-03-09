Coblentz Patch Snags Bay Area Arent Fox Land Use Partner

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- San Francisco-based firm Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP has added an Arent Fox LLP real estate partner who has counseled Facebook and the University of California, San Francisco. The firm announced on Thursday that land use attorney Frank Petrilli had joined its partnership ranks, touting the projects he has worked on in the Bay Area — including the expansion of Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters — as well as his experience in entitlement strategy, land use and land use litigation, and compliance under the California Environmental Quality Act. "We're thrilled to welcome Frank to Coblentz," Matt Bove, partner and chair of...

