Amazon Says Parler Is 'Forum Shopping' Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- After suffering a defeat in its antitrust suit against Amazon in Seattle federal court and dropping the case, Parler filed a new breach of contract suit in state court in an "extreme attempt to forum shop," the tech giant said Wednesday as it removed the case to federal court. Parler filed its initial lawsuit a day after Amazon Web Services Inc. suspended its web hosting account on Jan. 10 for failing to remove harmful content the tech giant said helped incite the U.S. Capitol riot. The suit alleged Amazon's decision was politically driven and designed to help Twitter fight off an...

