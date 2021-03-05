9th Circ. Ruling Kills Airlines' Sick Leave Appeal, Union Says

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Aspects of a recent Ninth Circuit decision "shred" an airline lobbying group's arguments that federal law preempts a Washington state sick pay law that extends to pilots and flight attendants, a flight attendants union has asserted in response to the group's appeal. In a supplemental brief filed Thursday, the Association of Flight Attendants-Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO, an intervenor-defendant in the case, argued that a Ninth Circuit panel's Feb. 2 ruling in Charles Ward v. United Airlines Inc. "resolves six points that shred" the appeal by Airlines for America. "The six points ... had no merit when the airlines first urged...

