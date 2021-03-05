Texas Can't Undo $29M Highway Verdict At State High Court

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from the state of Texas to reverse a $29 million verdict in favor of a developer who claimed a highway project and related land condemnation tanked the value of a residential project site. In a list of orders issued Friday, the state's high court declined to hear Texas' argument that the First Court of Appeals wrongly sided with developer CC Telge Road LP. CC Telge alleged, and a jury agreed, that the state's Grand Parkway toll road project and the related condemnation of about 40 aces decreased the value of a site for...

