Next State Up: Top Contenders For 3rd US Data Privacy Law

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- Now that Virginia has joined California in setting rules for how companies handle and share personal information, attention is turning to where the emerging consumer privacy law patchwork will expand next. Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the Consumer Data Protection Act, which gives consumers the right to access, correct and delete their personal information and to opt out of the processing of this data for targeted advertising purposes. The new protections are slated to go live on Jan. 1, 2023, the same day as the California Privacy Rights Act, a ballot measure designed to strengthen the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act, or...

